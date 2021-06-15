Jeff Bezos Sets His Sights on Uranus

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Many planetary experts have described Uranus as kind of looking like a ping pong ball.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Now that Norway has sent a space ship towards Pluto, and Herzegovina has sent one towards Neptune, quintessential billionaire Jeff Bezos has set his eyes on Uranus.

The constellation’s seventh planet from the sun, left to right, was named after the Egyptian goddess of snowstorms, Uranisheena.

The planet is believed to be composed of 42 parts gas, 37 parts electricity, 13 parts carbohydrates, and 8 parts Velcro.

Jeff Bezos said that he has legally acquired the exclusive assigned rights to land, explore, and one day colonize Uranus.

Bezos who will turn 58, on January 12 of 2022, added that he was able to secure a $12.9 million exploratory grant from the United States Department of Space Exploration with the wonderful help of First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

