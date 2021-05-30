California considering cruise ship voyages and additional prize packages to encourage getting the jab

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

California's recent enticements to encourage residents to get vaccinated has just taken an uptick, with new prize possibilities under consideration.

Just days ago the state announced there will be $1.5 million cash prizes awarded to ten winners on June 15.

Additionally, $50,000 prizes are available for 30 winners, half on June 4 and the rest on June 15.

Nearly all residents who have received at least one dose of the inoculation so far are eligible.

Experts are calculating odds of winning versus odds in other ways, such as:

*getting the virus at this time jab or no jab;

*getting the virus after becoming eligible with one jab;

*getting the virus after receiving two jabs;

*getting the virus after winning one of the prizes.

Mr. Newsom is also rumored to be looking beyond June 15, in case half of the state continues to pass up being vaccinated.

Free cruise ship packages would certainly help that sagging industry.

Investigators are considering whether masks and social distancing would or would not be required due to--

*crowded cruise-ship conditions;

*a better-safe-than-sorry management attitude;

*malfunctions in cruise ship air-conditioning systems.

More enticing perhaps, according to experts, is the possibility of 12-month unemployment packages.

These could double as enticements in case there are any adverse event injuries from the forthcoming surge of people getting the jabs.

Further, a VAERS insurance system is being considered for all those entering these various lottery programs, as additional enticement to become vaccinated.

VAERS (vaccine adverse events reporting system) works with the CDC to report injuries from the vaccines.

That is, the VAERS Lottery Insurance Program will be free for entering contestants, and will pay off in cash in the event that there are any adverse responses.

Payments will range in amount from minor to major injuries, including passing away.

The VAERS report currently for the US is only at 4,000 deaths, more than 152,000 injuries, and over 16,000 serious injuries since vaccinations started last December.

Odds-makers are working hard at this time to determine odds of a VAERS incident versus odds of winning one of the prizes.