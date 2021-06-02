Scientists at the Commonwealth Fusion Facility in United States were experimenting with a compact type of fusion reactor. All was good until 10 years later, when lint caused a cooling pump to fail.

According to survivors, lint is a major cause of overheating, and therefore mechanical failure. The Deuterium Oxide coolant was responsible for cooling the reactor. When the cooling pump failed, the reactor was no longer being cooled, and within 5 hours, this lead to a subsequent meltdown.

The hydrogen gas generated caused the reactor to explode on Friday at 11:00 PM. 10 people were killed. The survivors received a large dose of radiation. Right now, Commonwealth is the most radioactive place on earth, with 15000 roentgen.

We also have other news outlets from around the world. The first one is that Michael Jackson died of heart failure. The second one is that an Ohio school is allowing students to carry guns, due to a beaver infestation. The third is that the main reason for global warming is the melting of polar ice caps, THERE IS JUST NOT ENOUGH ICE TO COOL THE PLANET ANYMORE!

Albert Bandura has stated that "The main reason for divorce is marriage"