China Starts New Company Called Space EX, Claims It is Not Copyright Infringement

Wuhan - Chinese officials announced a new company that will take over all of their space exploration and research, calling it Space EX.

"It is not like Space X, our company name has an "E" in it," said the Company Chair Eloon Musckox, "We would never try to imitate another company."

"But isn't your own name an imitation for the American Space X, Mr Elon Musk?" asked a Spoof reporter.

"Who?" said Eloon Muschox.

"Oh, seriously? You're going to pretend not to know who I'm talking about? asked the reporter.

"We are all ready to answer your quesitions,...if you have any questions we want to answer," said Muschox.

"So what are the plans for the Space EX program? What are your goals?" asked a Chinese reporter.

"Thank you for asking that," said Muschox, "Our plans are to manufacturer and launch the advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company was founded in 2002 to revolutionize space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets. We will do so before anyone else can."

"Okay, that sounds exactly like Space X and Elon Musks plan. What is the main difference between Space EX and Space X?" asked the Spoof reporter.

"Like I told you before, E is the main difference. We are not same at all. We were founded in 2002, but not on the same day. They were founded on February 1, but we were founded on February 2, 2002. So you see, we are not the same.

Space EX is announcing a new initiative to establish a colony on the moon? and then launch from there to Mars.