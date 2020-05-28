SpaceX Rocket To Wear A Mask

Cape Canaveral: Not that Elon Musk is trying to make a point with Donald Trump, (Who can?), but the Space X rocket launch was postponed, not because of raindrops, but because the rocket is being fixed with a face mask.

Thinking people started asking: “The rocket doesn’t have any ears. How can a rocket wear a face mask?”

Easy. The face mask is going to be painted on with black-space-travel paint because, "If it ain't black, it ain't going anywhere!"

Hearing the black reference, Trump exploded. Then, after two hamburgers and a piece of chocolate cake, he was gathering his pieces together, and then announced, “The mask has to be orange as a symbol of me.”

Hearing this, NASA stepped in, “We aren’t launching any sissy rocket into space to rendezvous with the International Space Station. There’ll be talk about NASA's manhood. A black space mask will be a symbol for the whole world to follow, to start wearing face masks, and then get rid of this &%$#& world virus!”

Trump tip-toed away.

Elon Musk smiled. Surprise, he has teeth!

United Airlines announced that they, too, were going to paint black masks on some planes flying international routes.

Is Air Force One next?

"YOU BET!"

