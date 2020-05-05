Elon Musck To New Baby: Get A Job Kid!

Elon Musck and his wife welcomed their first child into the pandemic tired world yesterday. Musck who has had exceedingly little good to say about stay-at-home orders, was not about to let his newborn soften his stance.

"She needs to get out on her own as soon as possible. What'd ya think this is - a free ride?" said Musck to reporters on his way out of the maternity ward. "I'm sick of people and babies crying about Covid this and Covid that!! Next thing you know, they'll complain about it killing too many people."

A reporter pointed out that it already has killed too many people, to which Musck said, "Good. Better to work off the excess population. Are there no prisons, no workhouses?!"

Reporters were stumped by this response, since it was very close to lines from a Christmas Carol. "Mr Scrooge," ventured one reporter, "many thousands are in want of common necessities; hundreds of thousands are in want of common comforts, sir."

"That is not my affair. My business is. It occupies me constantly. Ask a man to give up life and means…fine thing. What is it, I want to know? Charity? Damn charity!" replied Musck.

Said one reporter to another, "He's channeling Dickens."

"Wooow," said one next to him, in shock.