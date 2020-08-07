The Mars Land Rover Has Just Sent Back An Amazing Photo

HOUSTON – (Satire News) - Everyone at NASA is extremely shocked at a photo that the Mars Land Rover has just sent back.

The photo clearly shows a wooden home with a dog in front of it.

NASA scientists are totally baffled at the photo, which they all agree has not been photoshopped.

Dr. Clem O’Kaloosa stated that it is, without a doubt, the most amazing photo that “Landy” has ever sent back.

He noted that he had experts from Japan, Germany, and Macadamia look at the photo, and they all agreed that it was definitely authentic.

NASA says that they have always felt that there was some form of life on Mars, and now it looks like they were right on the money.