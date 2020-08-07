The Mars Land Rover Has Just Sent Back An Amazing Photo

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 7 August 2020

image for The Mars Land Rover Has Just Sent Back An Amazing Photo
The Mars Land Rover (Landy) has just sent back a photo that is truly amazing.

HOUSTON – (Satire News) - Everyone at NASA is extremely shocked at a photo that the Mars Land Rover has just sent back.

The photo clearly shows a wooden home with a dog in front of it.

NASA scientists are totally baffled at the photo, which they all agree has not been photoshopped.

Dr. Clem O’Kaloosa stated that it is, without a doubt, the most amazing photo that “Landy” has ever sent back.

He noted that he had experts from Japan, Germany, and Macadamia look at the photo, and they all agreed that it was definitely authentic.

NASA says that they have always felt that there was some form of life on Mars, and now it looks like they were right on the money.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Land RoverMarsNASAScientists

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more