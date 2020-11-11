Man Says His Children Are Already Technophiles

A staunch technophobe, who hasn't moved with the times, has claimed that his two young children are both technophiles, and that their knowledge and confidence when using machines is so far in advance of his own, that they have labeled him a technodipshit.

Delma and Norman Kenwood, aged 5 and 3 respectively, have grown up around technology, and have embraced it 'wholesale' in a natural way, whereas their father can barely manage to answer his phone without cutting the caller off!

The savvy kids think nothing of using the TV, and switching between channels, and between the regular stations and the satellite box channels, despite only one of them being able to count above 10.

Their mother's Smartphone is also within their intellectual grasp, and their brains are rapidly becoming conversant with the virtual world contained within it. They laugh and joke as they scroll up and down the screen, through its millions of useless videos with their background of intoxicating musical rhythms, uploaded by 'ordinary' people with nothing better to do.

Kenwood, who would often like to launch his own smartphone into the nearest wall when it won't behave as he wants it to do, said:

"I'm clearly out of my depth with technology. But at least I've got the kids to rely on!"