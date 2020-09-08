Man's Data Isn't Backed Up

A man who uses a Smartphone to make telephone calls, send emails, browse the internet, and to see what kind of crap his family and friends have been up to on Facebook, has been told by his device that his data isn't backed up.

Quite what this means, isn't clear to him.

Ken Moyswood, 57, regularly accesses his Samsung J6 to do all of the stuff I just mentioned, and gets the message shown above every time he does.

Mystified, he said:

"I've no idea what it's on about! I don't have any data, so I'm not likely to want to back it up, am I? Jesus! These technological devices - they think they know everything, don't they?"

The digital age has proved something of a conundrum for Kenwood. When computers were first introduced into the workplace in the 1980s, he blinked and missed it. Since then, he's shunned and ignored every new technological advancement, which others were able to soak up like sponges. Everything passed him by. Consequently, he is now a million miles behind most other people, and anything in the line of digital jargon acts like a sedative on him.

He said:

"It's outside my comfort zone, and completely beyond my comprehension. 'Back up' you say? I feel sleepy."