Artist Makes Pictorial Representation Of Spoof Site's Decline

The Onion might be making large strides forward in the world of spoof news, but the same can't be said for all satirical news websites, and one man has highlighted the current plight being suffered by TheSpoof.com in a particularly 'artistic' way.

The Spoof began life in 2001, and, with many talented writers posting new, original and very funny stories every day, the site quickly gained large audiences, and widespread popularity.

As time wore on, however, talent came and went, then became 'hard to come by', and The Spoof has recently undergone a decline that has been, although gradual, annoyingly persistent.

Now, an artist, Vincent Vaughan Gough, has tried to tackle this tricky subject in a piece of artwork he's called 'Deterioration!', which can be seen online.

The work can also be seen above, and is meant to be viewed from left to right, showing the thoroughbred beginnings of a champion racehorse-type website of excellence, through a difficult period, others of confusion, bland disorientation and disinterest, into today's shambles, where both the horse's head and many of The Spoof's stories appear to have been produced by a very young child.

Gough said:

"It used to be different in the old days! Loads of good writers! I can't remember their names, but they were good! Now, it's all Donald Trump and Harry Maguire! My artwork is unique! I'm different! I'm a one-off! I'm unique! There's not many like me about!"

The Spoof's owner, Mark Lowton, remained silent, nodding gravely.