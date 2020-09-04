Man writes quick story, just to say he's done one today

A frequent contributor to an online satirical news website has spoken of how he quickly wrote a story in about ten minutes, just to say he'd done one for today, and so that other contributors wouldn't get to totally monopolise the pages of The Spoof.

The writer, Harold Meaner, said he doesn't appreciate the way certain writers (or possibly even 'a writer') regularly churn out insipid and meaningless stories as regular as clockwork each and every day.

"It's the same every day," he said. "Some old nonsense about Trump simply said this, and Trump simpmy said that, and then Trump simply said the other. Melania's often in there as well, and we are treated to examples of her eastern European accent when she speaks English. What a waste of time and effort!"

He said that today's story will probably not get many views, but it's better for readers to have some choice, instead of just getting the same old rubbish thrust upon them every day from the same tired source.

This story is Mister Meaner's 256th spoof story, although he hasn't yet produced any Magazine articles, Snippets, Diary Entries or Jokes.

He's promised to have a go at some of those in the near future.