Writer claims spoof story is the most controversial ever written

Funny story written by Mister Meaner

Thursday, 3 September 2020

image for Writer claims spoof story is the most controversial ever written
It doesn't get much more controversial than the Sex Pistols

A frequent contributor to an online satirical news website has claimed that a story he has wriiten could easily be described as 'The Most Controversial Spoof Story in History', in order to draw attention to it.

The story in question was written for publication on The Spoof, a site where all and sundry can disseminate their every thought and innermost hateful feelings without recriminations or the threat of libel action, seeing as so few of the stories are read by more than a handful of people.

The writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says his story - which will "blow the roof off something" - is currently under editorial review, until it's been decided whether or not it is suitable for public consumption.

Insiders who have seen the story say they were "shocked and disturbed" over just how controversial it was, with one bewildered witness saying, "It was absolutely the Mother of all Controversial Stories."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

