Human Beings Now On The Endangered Species List

As the world sits anxiously waiting for a cure for the Coronavirus, Covid-19, it's been revealed that human beings, themselves, have now been added to the Endangered Species list.

The astonishing news was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier, after global Covid-19 figures showed that more than 20million people worldwide have, thus far, been affected by the virus, and there is still no sign of a vaccine.

What experts think will happen, is that the virus will continue to spread, but at a slower pace, giving rise to misplaced confidence that it is subsiding. At that point, there will be a further surge,

Depending on our ability to cope with this further surge, say the experts, we could be leading up to an 'extinction event'.

The Coronavirus would probably not be directly responsible fot the wiping out of the human race, but the way society depends on centralized manufacturing and production bases, when these eventually shut down due to a lack of staff to operate them, food supplies will quickly dry up, leaving vast populations of people with nothing to eat.

Power supplies would also be cut, leading to further widespread annihilation.

For now, goes the WHO advice, everyone should carry on as normal. Nothing can now be done to alter the trajectory of the virus and its effect on the human race, but the organization will give regular updates as to the position.

Some of the above might be true.