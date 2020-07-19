Sun Comes Up Again

Sunday, 19 July 2020

The Sun is extremely big, and hot

There was good news for fans of stability again, this morning, as, just as it has for the last 8.6billion years of the Earth's history, the Sun rose again over everyone's eastern horizon, bringing a bright, new day to each and every one of us.

In a manner reminiscent of the age-old comparison 'as regular as clockwork', the Sun, that great big ball of hot plasma, poked its head up above the edge of the world, and, with a glint in its eye, wished everyone a hearty "Good morning!".

The Sun has been lighting the planet and providing all the warmth and other conditions for survival on Earth for as long as anyone can remember - and longer! - and its total reliability was not in question today, as it soared high in the sky for almost twelve hours, until it was time to go to bed.

Then it said:

"Night, night, everybody. See you tomorrow!"

And dropped out of sight in the west.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

