Man Sheltered From Thunder And Lightning Under Tree

A man who was in the countryside, far from home, when a deluge threatened to soak himself and his family, has revealed he took refuge underneath a tamarind tree - even though this exposed them to the danger of being struck by lightning.

Moys Kenwood, 56, had gone on a picnic with his wife and two children, but, no sooner had they set out the mat and put the packs of crisps and bottles of cold water on it, the sound of thunder in the distance could be heard.

The party all looked at each other in silence. A storm was coming!

A flash of lightning lit up the sky. They all counted - at different speeds.

Thunder rumbled. The storm was coming to the picnic!

Another flash, followed by another rumble - more quckly, this time - meant that urgent action was needed, and Mr. Kenwood decided that his nearest and dearest should abandon their current position on the exposed picnic mat, and adjourn to the relative safety, and comparative dryness of the overhanging branches of a nearby tree.

Kenwood:

"It was my natural instinct, of course. Tree, branches, twigs, leaves - it all made perfect sense that, if the rain came pouring down, we'd be kept dry by what was above us. Common sense, really."

Experts say that standing under a tree when thunder and lightning are present is an extremely dangerous thing to do. This is because, far from being stupid, lightning knows people are likely to be sheltering underneath trees, and therefore aims its bolts towards the areas around the base of any given tree, in the same way a fisherman trawls his net over a wide area, hoping to snag something. Also, if lightning hits a branch, the branch might snap, and fall from the tree, injuring (or worse) a person standing below.

Apparently, it's even more risky if it's greased lightning.

Nobody was struck by lightning, but the lack of sufficient foliage in the tamarind tree meant that the Kenwoods were soaked to the skin.