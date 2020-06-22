Man's Feet Looked Silly After He Got Sunburnt Whilst Wearing Flip-Flops

A man who should, perhaps, have given more consideration to the kind of footwear he was wearing whilst out in the sun, has been left with silly-looking feet due to sunburn.

Moys Kenwood, 56, has been wearing flip-flops during his extended enforced break from work during the Coronavirus lockdown, and three months' worth of almost-constant bombardment of rays from the sun have had a marked effect on his skin.

It has become browner.

Not everywhere, however.

Kenwood explains:

"I've got these crappy black flip-flop-style things that I can slip on and off easily. Thing is, the sun has tanned my toes and some of my feet in the ankle and heel area where the foot meets the leg, but not the areas where the sunlight can't reach, underneath the band of the flip-flop. It looks a little odd, I can tell you!"

The black rubberized plastic flip-flop sandals that Kenwood is referring to were the subject of an earlier report in the pages of The Spoof, in January 2019.

Several people have already remarked about the 'white band' across Kenwood 's feet, with more than one chuckling, but, aside from this, life in the village has gone on as normal.