Charles' Coronation Marks 1,000 Years of Compassionate British Rule of Wales, Irleand and Scotland, Etc.

So says Dr. Rotundus Boypincher of the Famous Boypincher Clergy Family - (going far Back in British Church history).

He was doing a TV book interview for his latest book - 'How Britain Civilized the World and Made Lots of Money. Doing It'.

Basically, Britain was Civilized very early on - and looked around and saw that Wales, Scotland and Ireland needed education.

And later India and South Africa.

These countries had lots of money, land, crops and personal wealth they weren't using - so the English seeing that - went over and helped them to become civilized.

The had to forcibly charge for this educating as it was expensive, they could not could do it for nothing.

And ignorant people will resist being educated.

But England royalty persisted - and the Education money from those three countries was soon rolling in.

This education business was so successful England soon did it in India and South Africa.

They did it purely out of the kindness of their heart - they hated seeing people ignorant and uneducated.

And they hit the Jackpot with India.

Even though they had had civilizations for 5, 000 years - they still really needed a good English education.

And ended up paying a lot for it.

Many jewels in the Crown Jewels are Indian.

Anyway - Charles' Coronation will be a Fond Memory for all Britain's Colonial Possessions from Ireland to India.

Memories off the British coming into their country and showing them what democracy was all about - by the British setting the example.

Britain - what a model for how to civilize the world!