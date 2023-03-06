King Charles' Message to Harry and Meghan - You are Evicted But Please Come to the Coronation

How can a man kick a couple out of the home given to them by Queen Elizabeth - and then send them a friendly invite to his coronation?

How can a man take away harry and Meghan’s police protection (and the police protection for their two young royal children) - and have a good conscience?

Well - kind, sweet King Charles who loves birds and animals can do it.

He is an angry man, currently acting more like Henry the 8th.

That is what power does to people.

Of course having an affair while married - and selfishly continuing it while married - ruining the marriage - probably showed more of the real Charles than people realized at the time.

Anyway - God save the king! (From his own anger).

(Basil Blathering - reporting on all things royal.)