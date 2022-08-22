Jack-in-the-Box Is Opening Up a Restaurant In The San Francisco LGBTQ Community of Castro To Be Called Jacqueline-in-the-Box

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - GOPicky Magazine has stated that they are organizing an anti LGBTQ protest aimed at a brand new restaurant located in the heart of San Francisco.

The eatery is an off-shoot of Jack-In-The-Box and is named Jaqueline-In-The-Box.

The restaurant manager, Mindy P. Bitterbridge, who says she is an avowed lesbionica ,told reporter Traci Diddle with The National Rumblings News Agency that the "Jaqueline" will feature pink salt, pink ketchup, and pink napkins.

Some of the food items will include the Hotsy Chick-N-Tater Melty, the Fajita Pita Swish Combo, the Sidesaddle Sausage Biscuit, the Prancing Onion Ringlettes, the Stuffed Do-Si-Do Jalapenos, the Siracha Curly Fry Delight. ■