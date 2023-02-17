Will masturbating make me blind, how often should I do it?

No, masturbating will not make you blind!

Masturbation is a normal and healthy sexual activity that many people engage in. It is a natural way of exploring one's own body and sexual desires, and it has several physical and mental health benefits. However, despite what some people may believe, it is not possible to go blind from masturbation.

The myth that masturbation causes blindness has been around for centuries and is often based on religious or moral objections to sexual activity. In reality, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. On the contrary, research has shown that sexual activity, including masturbation, can improve circulation, boost the immune system, and reduce stress and anxiety.

Additionally, the act of masturbation itself does not put any stress on the eyes or cause any damage to the optic nerve. While it is true that some people may experience temporary eye strain or blurred vision during intense sexual arousal, this is not related to any permanent damage to the eyes. In fact, the eyes are not even directly involved in the act of masturbation, so there is no way for it to cause blindness.

How often should you masturbate?

There is no set frequency for how often you can masturbate, as it is a personal matter and can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may masturbate daily, while others may not engage in the activity at all. It is important to listen to your own body and understand what feels comfortable and fulfilling for you.

It is also important to keep in mind that excessive or compulsive masturbation can lead to physical or psychological problems and may be a sign of a deeper issue that needs to be addressed. If you find that your masturbation habits are affecting your daily life, relationships, or mental health, it may be helpful to speak with a doctor or mental health professional for further guidance.

In general, it is recommended to practice moderation in all things, including sexual activities, and to prioritize your own physical and emotional well-being.

In conclusion, there is no truth to the myth that masturbation causes blindness. Masturbation is a natural and healthy sexual activity that has many benefits, and there is no reason to be concerned about going blind from it. If you have any concerns or questions about your sexual health, it is always best to consult with a doctor or healthcare provider.