The new Chatbot at my Doctors Office is My Best Friend

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 2 February 2023

image for The new Chatbot at my Doctors Office is My Best Friend
Sure, why not. I've come this far.

Joe Smith, ex-barista at Star Buzz (recently replaced by a robot), speaks of his new found love of the automated telephone receptionist at his doctors office (he doesn't see the irony, he's American).

She a has the sexiest voice on the phone. She's always concerned about me.

I had to have a Dermatology appointment to get rid of a small skin cancer.

The Surgeon is an Einstein-23 the latest model - has the real Einstein's face on it.

She says the office staff robots and Nurse robots are all new - and sexy looking babes.

The Supercomputer owner Just did an office upgrade.

There won't be any humans there but if I feel any anxiety, she says they have auxiliary human-women who will sit with me till I have my surgery.

I said that's OK, I have a sex robot girlfriend so no Problemo.

She laughed at the Schwarzenegger reference and was really relieved.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

artificial intelligence

