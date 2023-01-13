[Chorus]

Vladimir Putin looks like a duck

Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck

Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks

Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy

Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!

Vladimir Putin is a psycho shit

He’s got a little dick or a big ass clit

He’s a mafia don who knows he’s wrong

Russia’s blasphemy for all to see

Protected by Christ’s orthodoxy

Punkass Putin ain’t got no lips

Squats when he pisses, hands on hips

Chops his wood with a big old muscle

Shows gay men how he likes to hustle

[Chorus]

Vladimir Putin looks like a duck

Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck

Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks

Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy

Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!

Putin the pussy invades Ukraine

To show the world that he’s insane

Next is Poland, then Germany

Break that duck – crack – over my knee

Psycho Putina has got to be stopped

Or this muthafuckin’ world is gonna go pop

Donald Duck is out of luck

Whip out your dicks and make Putin suck!

[Chorus]

Vladimir Putin looks like a duck

Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck

Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks

Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy

Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!