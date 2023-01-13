[Chorus]
Vladimir Putin looks like a duck
Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck
Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks
Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy
Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!
Vladimir Putin is a psycho shit
He’s got a little dick or a big ass clit
He’s a mafia don who knows he’s wrong
Russia’s blasphemy for all to see
Protected by Christ’s orthodoxy
Punkass Putin ain’t got no lips
Squats when he pisses, hands on hips
Chops his wood with a big old muscle
Shows gay men how he likes to hustle
[Chorus]
Vladimir Putin looks like a duck
Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck
Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks
Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy
Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!
Putin the pussy invades Ukraine
To show the world that he’s insane
Next is Poland, then Germany
Break that duck – crack – over my knee
Psycho Putina has got to be stopped
Or this muthafuckin’ world is gonna go pop
Donald Duck is out of luck
Whip out your dicks and make Putin suck!
[Chorus]
Vladimir Putin looks like a duck
Got beady eyes, stinks like fuck
Waddles when he walks, quacks when he talks
Sounds like Daffy, brain made of taffy
Fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck Putin – fuck that duck!