Animal Rights Group Reminds People Not To Use Duct Tape On Ducks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 December 2022

image for Animal Rights Group Reminds People Not To Use Duct Tape On Ducks
"Duck tapers will be jailed and fined." -PHTA

YUMA, Arizona - (Satire News) - Word from the protector of animals is that they want to remind the American people not to use duct tape on ducks.

Candella Carpet, 69, a spokeswoman for The People for the Humane Treatment of Animals, made it abundantly clear that her organization will not tolerate having assholes, who should know better use duct tape on ducts.

She added that it is not funny, it is not cute, and it can land the 'Duck Taper' in the hoosegow, (as jail is known in Arizona), for up to three years and it will result in a standard fine of $825 (per duck). ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Animal Rightsduckduct tape

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more