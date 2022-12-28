Animal Rights Group Reminds People Not To Use Duct Tape On Ducks

YUMA, Arizona - (Satire News) - Word from the protector of animals is that they want to remind the American people not to use duct tape on ducks.

Candella Carpet, 69, a spokeswoman for The People for the Humane Treatment of Animals, made it abundantly clear that her organization will not tolerate having assholes, who should know better use duct tape on ducts.

She added that it is not funny, it is not cute, and it can land the 'Duck Taper' in the hoosegow, (as jail is known in Arizona), for up to three years and it will result in a standard fine of $825 (per duck). ■