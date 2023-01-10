I never trust anybody named George.

George Washington was a terrorist insurgent with wooden teeth and an axe behind his back, ready and waiting to kill, kill, KILL!

George HW Bush started the First Gulf War to make himself not look like a wimp, which he was, especially when he led the CIA into its crimes of the 1970s and gave as much money and drugs to Noriega as possible.

George W Bush orchestrated 9/11 and started an illegal war in Iraq, to be a “big man” like his daddy.

George of the Jungle was a white man usurping the heritage of black Africans, all while doing his part in destroying the primordial jungle that gave birth to the human race.

George Santos has memory difficulties (on par with those of a COMPULSIVE LIAR) which can best be told through Wikipedia subheadings:

1.) False statements about family and religion

2.) False statements about education

3.) False statements about employment

4.) False Wall Street claims

5.) Conflicting claims about Devolder Organization

6.) Conflicting residential claims

7.) Unverified cancer claim

8.) Brazilian check fraud charges

9.) Evictions and unpaid judgments

And Campaign finance issues …

You’d think a member of your government being wanted in another country for fraud would get, at least, fired from his job, yes? If not sent down south to a Brazilian court, then onward to a Brazilian prison (I hear it’s rape and taco night coming up, George! Don’t wanna miss it!)

Wow, the Republican Party sure is filled, like my proctologist’s office, with a bunch of assholes.

So now there’s a game show, along the lines of “What’s My Line?” where politicians (mostly Republican) sit to be judged by a panel of four.

It’s called “What’s My Bullshit?”

The panel must guess at least one thing that is true about the corrupt politician to win big money prizes! Or how about a new car?! (Check to see if there’s a body in the trunk before you drive it away, or you’ll be doing time for the politician’s crime.)

After George comes Herbert Walker, the Georgia (shitty state, am I right, folks? Home of Marjorie T Greene, the QANON/Nazi Queen) loser, who also has a list of things he was or did or thought of doing or did once and got an award then tried to put a gun in his wife’s mouth … ah, guys named Herbert …

Anyway, watch the show, Thursdays at 9pm – catch the bullshit!