Dollar Tree Is Changing Its Name

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia - (Satire News) - Dollar Tree is an American discount variety store. It operates 16,213 stores throughout the nation.

Metro News Service writer Joaquin Cerveza, stated that the store that sells most of its items for $1.25,including women's bras, crotchless panties, and bikini swimsuits, has decided to change it's name.

The board of directors want to showcase how big the stores have gotten and they have decided to change the name from Dollar Tree to Dollar Forest.

Corporate spokesperson Britt "The Talker" Egbert, said that some stores will begin selling condoms and other forms of birth control, after getting lots of requests; especially from the Southern states of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. ■