After 76 Years Chick-fil-A Has Decided To Change Its Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 August 2022

image for After 76 Years Chick-fil-A Has Decided To Change Its Name
Patrons are happy to see that the chicken giant has finally embraced politically correctness.

CRACKERHEAD, Georgia - (Satire News) - One of the largest chicken restaurants in the world Chick fil-A, has decided to change its corporate name.

A recent QuinniPinni Poll showed that a majority of the American people do not like the way the company's name looks, Chick fil-A.

Many US university and college professors say that the name looks like it was named by an uneducated individual.

So after several months of inner corporate debating, the chicken giant board of directors has just announced to the media that covers fast food, that effective on Thanksgiving Day, Chick fil-A will become the more politically correct Chick Filet.

QuinniPinni stated that 92.6% of the chicken eatery's patrons are quite thrilled with the new name.

QP notes that the president of Chick Filet has been informed that the new name is going to result in a business increase of 37%.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Chick-Fil-ANames

