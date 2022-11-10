14 year old Matt Hancock setting up support group

14-year-old schoolboy Matt Hancock has set up an online support group for anyone who shares a name with a celebrity.

'Yes' said Matt 'I thought it was time for a group like this. Not every person called Matt Hancock is like the politician. Some of us have a good level of self-awareness, and are good at what we do.'

Speaking on the forum, Gavin Williamson said 'It is about time for a support group like this. If I ever google my name, I have to see the turning face of a bloke who has been fired three times and then keeps being given yet another chance. At least Matt is a relatively normal name. Imagine being called Gavin ....for the rest of your life.'

'You too think you've got problems don't you?' asked 19-year-old David Walliams.

'You just wouldn't believe the day I have had.'