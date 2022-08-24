The Whole Foods Supermarket Food Change Is Changing It's Name To a Much Better Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 24 August 2022

image for The Whole Foods Supermarket Food Change Is Changing It's Name To a Much Better Name
Food experts say the new name will increase sales by as much as 42%.

AUSTIN, Texas - (Satire News) - The largest organic natural food supermarket chain in America has just made a name-changing announcement.

A franchise spokesperson, for the company that is owned by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, has informed the news media that the 42-year-old company decided to change its corporate name in order to appeal to a wider group of customers.

So Whole Foods is in the process of becoming Wholesome Foods.

A poll conducted by the #1 polling group in America, The QuinniPinni Poll Agency, stated that a recent Whole Foods poll showed that food shoppers in 49 of the 50 states preferred the new name.

Residents of the state of West Virgina were the only ones who wanted to keep the old name because they all said it was so much easier to spell and pronounce. (?).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

