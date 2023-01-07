Rap Political Commentator 'One Ball' on his first Pop Hit

Prominent political commentator on the Rap News Network is currently doing coverage of Ukraine. Here he is on his latest creation.
I have Many other talents.
The other night the Mood moved me to make a Pop song and put it on Tik-Tok. It's shooting up and up. Guys are crying all over the place.
Before I was Rap, I was secretly 'Blue'... Esther Phillips was my Gal - the Ultimate sexy Moaner and Groaner...and Mary J. Blige.
Couldn't tell Rap Buddies-or I would have been Laughed out of the Room.
So, here's the 'Stuff'-with a little help from Esther, Mary and also Freddy Mercury. My own Rapperian Rhapsody.
The Agony, Agony, Agony is Hard to Take.
I still have our old wedding Cake.
You left me and went off with another Guy.
I am at home-can only Cry, Cry, Cry.
Why? Why? Why?
Cause I ate the last piece of Pie?
Can't we let that go by?
Come back and give me another Chance.
I promise none of the old Song and Dance.
Take a Chance-on your Old Love...Onesie...
Pleasie? Really Miss that Booty......"