Rap Political Commentator 'One Ball' on his first Pop Hit

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 7 January 2023

This one ball has more talent

Prominent political commentator on the Rap News Network is currently doing coverage of Ukraine. Here he is on his latest creation.

I have Many other talents.

The other night the Mood moved me to make a Pop song and put it on Tik-Tok. It's shooting up and up. Guys are crying all over the place.

Before I was Rap, I was secretly 'Blue'... Esther Phillips was my Gal - the Ultimate sexy Moaner and Groaner...and Mary J. Blige.

Couldn't tell Rap Buddies-or I would have been Laughed out of the Room.

So, here's the 'Stuff'-with a little help from Esther, Mary and also Freddy Mercury. My own Rapperian Rhapsody.

The Agony, Agony, Agony is Hard to Take.
I still have our old wedding Cake.

You left me and went off with another Guy.
I am at home-can only Cry, Cry, Cry.

Why? Why? Why?
Cause I ate the last piece of Pie?

Can't we let that go by?

Come back and give me another Chance.
I promise none of the old Song and Dance.

Take a Chance-on your Old Love...Onesie...
Pleasie? Really Miss that Booty......"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

