World History in 10 Seconds by Boris Blathering - Britain Won't Give back Stolen Property

Britain militarily Stole many Countries and parts of Countries in its long illustrious History.

Most have regained their Freedom.

But Britain won't let Scotland become a free Democracy - and won't give back Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.

It is basically like a Tired Dog - guarding its last few Bones.

And is Proud to be guarding those last few Bones.

Gibraltar is part of Spain - will have to go back to Spain someday.

The Falkland Islands don't have a long history of being part of the British Empire.

The Empire is Over! - Let's get on with Life and a Good Life for everyone!

(Of course, you will have to get rid of the Conservatives for that to Happen.)