America Is in a 200 Year Drought With Floods - Maybe Longer - Says Dr. Futuro

Dr. Futuro - one of our leading English Futurologists has recently relocated to Birmingham.

500 feet above sea level and away from sea-level London, he has been musing on the impact of global warming on sea levels.

Global Warming is shoving America up and down like a giant climatic YoYo.

Just thinking ahead.

America is in a 200 year or more Drought and - in between gets massive floods. And hurricanes and tornadoes for Variety. This Just Mother Nature's way of reminding you - Don't F.. K with Mother Nature.

You mess the Nest. out you go..

The American West is going back to being its regular self - a Desert. The Colorado River and the Mississippi River are becoming big puddles with lots of sand.

But it is business as usual for the big oil and gas corporations(and their bought politicians) - who could care less.

Anyway this is a mild Burp in the History of the Earth - (Excess Gas).

Or a prolonged Fart.

Look up 'Snowball Earth' on Google and see when the Earth was totally frozen - (except for a warmer narrow band around the Equator) - for millions of years. Today is still a Picnic compared to back then.