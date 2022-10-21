Camilla - Queen of England - A Cinderella Story

"It is also a lot like the movie - 'Fatal Attraction'", said Basil Blathering. "The Vulnerable Male can't keep away from the femme fatale female."

Basil is working on his third un - authorized biography, after the Margaret Thatcher and Jane Austen books. (In which he was threatened with beatings with a Parasol by the enraged Janeites).

Briefly, Camilla - currently Queen of England, had a upper class upbringing and was a likeable, averagely pretty girl. An upper class Cinderella - from a wealthy family - but socially several steep notches below the young Royals she met at school.

Camilla and Charles met in 1972, and clicked and connected.

True Love on Charles' side.

The delicate details afterward - never to be known. She married a couple years after that and produced two children - then divorced in 1995.

The queen pressured Charles to marry and have children and he didn't want a scene - and went along - and Camilla helped him pick Lady Diana as his new wife - Which was so very Thoughtful of his married mistress.

Charles wed in 1984 - but apparently kept seeing his mistress.

As Princess Di told someone - 'I always felt there was a third person in the bed with us. ' Tragically - She was basically in a fake marriage to produce Royal children. A Royal womb one could say - with no one in the Royal family caring about her otherwise.

In1994 Charles' adultery with a married woman(guess who?) was announced On TV.

1995 Camilla got a divorce divorce and in 1997 Princess Di divorced Charles.

Diana, who should have been Cinderella, died in a car accident in 1997.

1999 Charles and Camilla are back together again. And in 2005 Charles Camilla are married in a civil ceremony. Princess Di a distant memory. (or possibly a kind of Royal Road Kill).

All because Charles had his Fatal Attraction to a woman - was Weak - and could not say No to his mother. Many other Royals produced children for the continuation of the royal Family - so he could have said No.

He was a Mommy's Boy.

And the Mother letting Charles and his divorced wife assume the Throne - rather than another Royal couple who were undivorced - and more

acceptable to Tradition. ( Mums have favorites, as we know).

This whole series of events was drama worthy of the old American show - 'Dallas' - or other dramatic soap operas.

(Fits in well with Henry the 8th and his antics).

(Of course Charles - after all these wild events - is the ultra - respectable

Charles the Third - King of England.. and Lady Di a sad footnote).

