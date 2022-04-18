Memphis Police Catch Donald Trump Dressed As Camilla Parker Bowles Inside A Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shop

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 April 2022

The Trumptard confided in his BFF Sean Hannity that he is actually much prettier and sexier than Camilla Parker Bowles.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - (Satire News) - The Omnium Gatherum News Agency has just broken the story that the Trumptard, (aka The Racist Loser), was apprehended inside a Victoria's Secret store.

Melania's husband was caught wearing a turquoise dress, a turquoise hat, and size 24 turquoise panties. One of the arresting officer stated that the twice-impeached, one-term loser looked like he could be Camilla Parker Bowles' twin sister.

According to OMNA writer Ashburn Wasabi, the horrendously awful woman had a driver's license of 'her' dressed in drag and using the name StormalinaTrumpalatini.

Meanwhile after arresting Trump and placing him in handcuffs, the two officers loaded the 401 pound ugly-as-shit woman bitch into the squad car and proceeded to drive him/her downtown to police headquarters.

On their way, they happened to pass a McDonalds, and "Stormalina" asked if they could go through the drive-thru window so that she could order some Big Macs.

When asked how many, "she" replied "Nine for me and two for each one of you."

At that point the officer that was driving put on his police lights, and siren, and drove 90 miles per hour to the police station.

SIDENOTE: Stormalina Trumpalatini was finger-printed, she had her mug shot taken, and she was given a clear pair of Walmart brand panties.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

