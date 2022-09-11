NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Camilla Parker has said that now that her husband Charles, has just been crowned King Charles, there is no woman in the entire universe who is happier than her.

And her new Royal title is now, Camilla, Queen Consort of The United Kingdom.

Cammy, as His Royal Highness Prince William of Wales and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge refer to Parker Bowles said that Charles is the handsomest, sexiest King that she has ever seen, including King Fasoli of Saudi Arabia and King Gomer of Tunisia.

The wife of King Charles told a reporter with The Manchester Morning Manc Newspaper that she was extremely thrilled that Queen Elizabeth, who called her "The Camstress," left her a pair of her most expensive fox hunting boots.

SIDENOTE: Camilla, told reporter Cutter Shiloh that she has never been on a fox hunt, but she is going to talk to her husband, "The King," about going on one with him.