Camilla Parker Bowles Comments That She Cannot Eat Crumpets Because They Make Her Very Horny

LONDON - (Satire News) - Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, stated that at the age of 74, she finds that there are certain things that she can no longer eat.

One of these foods is lobster tails. Another is chicken fried jellyfish.

Prince Charles' "Cougar" noted that another food that his wife can no longer eat is crumpets. Charlie added that the reason why his cougar wife, cannot eat crumpets is because for some unknown reason, crumpets make her horny.

The Prince of Wales, revealed that one day last week, Camilla inadvertently ate two crumpets, and she suddenly and without warning jumped his bones as if he was Prince Harry and she was Meghan Markle. ■