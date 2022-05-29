Prince Charles and Camila Parker Bowles Want To Buy A Beach House On Malibu Beach

LOS ANGELES - (Satire News) - Tittle Tattle Tonight has broken the story that Mr. and Mrs. Prince Charles visited California and are looking to buy a beach home on Malibu Beach.

3T writer Pico de Gallo, commented that Charlie, as Brit comedian Ricky Gervais calls him, noted that he has always loved the ocean, the sand, the seagulls, and of course the scantily clad young American babes (ages 21-29).

Camila giggled and said that her hubby, The Prince of Wales is 73, and she, The Duchess of Cornwall is 74, and both want to bloomingly live near famous celebrities, such as singers, dancers, comedians, sports heroes, and the Kardashians.

After talking to a real estate agent Charles and Camila have narrowed their choices down to Casa Twerk, which is owned by Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift's beach house known as Casa Boyfriend.

Meanwhile her majesty, Queen Elizabeth stated that she and her BFF Piers Morgan want to visit once the elderly couple get settled into their new ocean front mansion.