Queen Elizabeth Left Her Favorite Keurig Tea Maker To Her BFF Piers Morgan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 11 September 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Left Her Favorite Keurig Tea Maker To Her BFF Piers Morgan
"Me mum loved Piers like a son." -KING CHARLES

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The London Dispatch-Messenger Newspaper has revealed that her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, who was an avid tea drinker, left her favorite gold-plated Keurig Tea Maker to her best friend, Piers Morgan.

Morgan is considered to be the foremost authority on British information. His most recent book is titled, "The Queen and Me And Our Wonderfully Fun Chats In The Buckingham Palace Garden."

In the book Morgan reveals that the queen was actually a big fan of two professional sports teams, the Manchester Red Devils and the Dallas Cowboys.

SIDENOTE: Morgan's book, which is destined to be a best seller, includes 103 never-before seen photos of Queen Elizabeth and himself.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

