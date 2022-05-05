Trump Hillbilly Pick May Win Ohio Senate Seat

Holy macaroni! J.D. Vance is a definite, maybe shoo-in for the U.S. Senate seat from Ohio. A venture capitalist, he has gained recognition through his book Hillbilly Elegy and Ron Howard's film production of the Vance book.

Recently, he caught the eye of Donald Trump. Boing!

Trump hasn’t read the book. Yet. But he promises to read the book. Soon. When Trump has the time. Trump also wants a free copy. A copy in large print. Maybe a copy he can listen to while playing golf. Or while eating.

The initials J.D. do not stand for Just Dumb, as the guy got a law degree from Yale law school. Whoop-de-doo! Dang, ain’t that hot!

J.D. stands for James Donald. Now, don’t go moaning because of that other Donald. This Donald isn’t married to a ten-foot showgirl. But some other similarities are popping up here and there through his rhetoric.

He will not dye his hair, beard, and face orange or put on over one hundred pounds of fat. Although, he does say some nasty things about some democrats. But does J.D. intends to give a whopping tax break for the top wealthiest 3%? Who knows?

But J.D. might be Donald Trump’s next pick for Vice President. Unfortunately, Mike Pence won’t make the ticket in 2024.

But that Hillbilly? That Hillbilly might do the trick!

