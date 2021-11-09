A Half Dozen GOP Senators Have Started The “Dump the Trump” Movement

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – Reports are that Trump is furious with the Daily Drama News Agency because they have reported the truth about his ever dwindling popularity numbers.

DDNA reporter Cinderella St. Lamb has found out from highly reputable GOP sources that at least six Republican senators have had enough of Trump’s spoiled two-year-old toddler rantings.

One Trump ass-kisser from the south says that his Trump-ass-kissing days are over.

The senator who refused to give his name, stated that if Trump runs in 2024, he will be assuring that the White House remains in Democratic hands.

Trump continues to say that the election was stolen and that space aliens, vampires, and even the dreaded Chupacabra are all responsible for his overwhelming ass-kicking.

In Other Trump News. Barron has reportededly told some of his close friends that his daddy is the biggest cry-baby he has ever known.