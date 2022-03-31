Donald Trump Fires Blanks Begging For Putin's Help

While Attorney General Merrick Garland was recently certified alive and well, Donald Trump used another avenue to slow and distract from his involvement in the January 6 insurrection attempt. Trump tried to overthrow a legitimate democratic election, which he lost, and the House Committee is making noise, knocking on Garland's door, demanding action.

Remember his old rant: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you find Hillary's 30 thousand missing emails.”

It worked so well during the 2016 election. Once again, Trump seeks assistance from Putin, the genius and savvy guy, hoping to distract from his involvement in the January 6 insurrection attempt.

No telephone calls all day from the Oval Office on January 6? How could that be? “I never heard of a burn phone,” Trump says.

Like knowing he lost the 2020 election, Trump’s consistent rant that Biden stole the election keeps the money rolling into his coffers from followers who consistently drink the kool-aid. Salud!

Trump’s latest distraction attempt is (take a deep breath) that the former wife of the late mayor of the city of Moscow gave the Bidens, Joe and son Hunter, $3.5 million, and that Putin, (the genius, who is presently fighting a losing battle in Ukraine, with his military in retreat, and soon to be accused of war crimes) can provide the details.

You think?

Like Putin isn’t busy enough with his own sinking ship, bailing out water, and looking for a safe landing somewhere in the world?

Meanwhile, Attorney General Garland is finishing his morning pilates exercises and about to have a chai latte with a cinnamon roll.

