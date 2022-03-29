President Putin Invites Ivanka Trump To Visit Russia - She Accepts

MOSCOW - (World Satire) - The Kremlin Voice is buzzing like crazy as word from the Kremlin says that Putin has invited the sexy, long-legged Ivanka Trump to be the honored guest of the Russian leader.

As the KV has stated it is no secret that the two have been texting buddies for months, and they have now actually advanced to being sexting buddies.

Putin says that Vannie, as he calls her, is the most beautiful woman that he has ever seen, even prettier than Charlize Theron.

Ivanka has made it known that she thinks that Vlady is the sexiest leader in the entire world, and she notes that he is going to be getting a tattoo on his left arm that reads "ILI" for I Love Ivanka.

Meanwhile Ivanka's wimpy Republican husband (Jared Kushner) is telling friends, co-workers, and FBI agents that Ivanka's love for Putin will pass by Columbus Day.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Columbus Day is in October!]