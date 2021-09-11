Shot Of Botox Versus Shot Of Covid Vaccine?

Why do some anti-vax people use Botox to eliminate lines and wrinkles but reject the Covid-19 vaccine that can save their life?

Botox is made from a toxin.

"Set it up, Joe. Let me have a shot between the eyes and get rid of my 11's.

Guns have killed more people this year than those who have died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Yet guns are okay with the anti-vax protestors.

While anti-vax people protest that mandating the Covid vaccine is invasive and that it is intrusive to stick a needle in their arm, they also claim Biden is taking away their freedoms. The very same people are okay with Texas law going straight up and into a woman’s uterus, deciding and making it the law when that woman may or may not terminate a pregnancy.

Just a very large teaspoon of hypocrisy?

Texas law limits the termination of a pregnancy to 5 weeks.

You know that law had to have been written by a man. Duh! The same law exists whether a woman is the victim of rape or incest. More duh!

So if a relative rapes a child, that child should head straight to the clinic before those 5 weeks are up.

Texas is Texas, but the greater travesty is that the U.S. Supreme Court was okay with that Texas law. The Supreme Court gave the law its stamp of approval with a 5 to 4 vote.

Like a shot between the eyes.

