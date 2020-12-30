Robert De Niro's CGI Likeness Sues Actor

Funny story written by Nick Hobbs

Wednesday, 30 December 2020

CGI stars rebel against unfair industry image use.

The de-aged CGI likeness of Robert De Niro is suing the 77-year-old actor for copyright infringement of his likeness in hit movies such as 'The Godfather Part 2' and 'Raging Bull'.

CGI De Niro appeared in Martin Scorcese's Netflix hit 'The Irishman', but has recently become infuriated over the real-life star's refusal to part with his two Oscars, awards that CGI De Niro says it actually won, way back in 1974 and 1980, respectively.

Although CGI wasn't around in the 70s, CGI De Niro says you can clearly see it is the younger looking De Niro that gave those award-winning performances, not the aged star walking around today.

'The evidence is there, on screen,' said the CGI star, whose voice was pre-recorded by the real De Niro from a studio in LA.

'The awards should be mine, they were effectively my performances. Well, certainly more so than his,' he continued.

Leading film expert Harry Wonderfunk told us: 'I'd say CGI De Niro was more 'Meet The Fockers' or 'Shark Tale', to be honest. OK movies, but not Oscar winners.'

CGI Peter Cushing from 'Star Wars: Rogue One' is waiting for the court's decision before deciding whether to pursue a similar case against the deceased star's estate.

