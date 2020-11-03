Terminator Creator Reveals Idea For Story Came From Time Traveller From The Future

James Cameron, the creator of the 1984 blockbuster movie 'The Terminator', starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, has confessed that the brilliant idea for the story came from a totally unexpected source.

The concept, says Cameron, which is almost beyond the range of human imagination, was gifted him by a time traveler who had teleported through time from 2029, where machines had wrested control of the planet from humans, who they were now attempting to wipe out.

According to the traveler, a 'resistance' amongst the humans had formed, and they were fighting back against the machines.

There was a problem, however.

The machines had got wind of the fact that he, James Cameron, had written a screenplay back in 1984 that described exactly what had now come to pass, and had dispatched a Terminator - a cybernetic android assassin - back through time to destroy him, so that he wouldn't write the story.

The Time Traveler - known as 'Wilf' - had come to protect him, so that he would have time to make the film, and the rest would be history.