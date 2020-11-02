Movie Fan Has Seen 'Leon' Four Times In The Last Month

Watching movies is a perfect way to relax for some people, who settle down on the couch in the evening with something to eat and drink, and - perhaps - some 'company'.

But when the movie is one you've seen before, the fun can go out of the experience, and that's what happened to one man this weekend.

Moys Kenwood, 57, told his family they would finish their tea, wash the pots, have their showers, put their pajamas on, and plonk themselves down on the settee to watch a film. Not having a TV schedule, they waited with eager anticipation to see what was on the bill on 'Hollywood Blockbusters' on channel 53.

As the opening credits rolled, however, and the Kenwoods recognized the familiar images of 'Leon' starring Jean Reno and Natalie Portman, a huge sigh went around the room.

The family had already watched it three times over the last month!

Still, it was better than nothing, and the foursome sat eating their crisps and watching the French hitman with his 12-year-old moll, as they went about their edgy business.

Mr. Kenwood remarked upon how strange it was that Gary Oldman always seemed to get the villain roles nowadays. He said:

According to the channel's program s hedulers, 'Leon' is due to be screened four more times in November.