An 18-Wheeler in Georgia Overturns Spilling Tons of Guacamole Dip

ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia – (Satire News) – An 18-wheeler Kroger trailer truck overturned on the General Robert E. Lee Highway, just outside of the little town of Rotten Peaches, Georgia, spilling guacamole dip all over the place.

Luckily, the driver was not hurt, other than his truck-driving pride. He said that he ran into a flock of buzzards that were feasting on a rhino carcass, and he lost control, hit a culvert, and turned over.

Sheriff Fayrell "Bubba" Sparklebush told members of the media that, within minutes after word got out of the accident, nearly every grocery store within an 18-mile radius of the accident sold out of corn chips.

He said the scene looked like a guacamole festival, with people dipping every kind of corn chip known to man, into the 30 by 40-square foot pile of fresh guacamole dip.

One couple quickly drove home to pick up grandma and 11 of their 14 grandchildren, ranging in age from 8 months to 28 years.

The local television station reported that the owner of a Guatemalan Restaurant showed up in a dump truck, with 3 employees with snow shovels, and they managed to scoop up about 400 pounds of the dip in less than 12 minutes.

A Georgia nutritionist commented that guacamole dip is not only delicious, it is also nutritious, and helps in the digestion of French fries, stuffed peppers, and lobster.