2020 Seen In Secret Talks With 2021

2020 has been seen leaving a hotel room in Bristol, after a suspected secret meeting with 2021.

This worrying turn of events has sparked panic across the world, as leaders race to find out what 2020 is planning next. Stock markets are plunging and Space-X are preparing emergency flights off-planet for those with spare cash.

The notorious year has been in the news since January 1st, when it pretty much ruined everyones lives on the planet. With a steady stream of fires, floods, fake news, race wars, police brutality, demented world leaders, death and disease, it had all the hallmarks of a year gone mad.

Clara Thompson, lecturer in futures at Oxford University, told us: 'We are concerned at what 2020 has in store next.'

'With its exit only days away, the thought that it might be teaming up with 2021 for some kind of baton-swapping continuation of shite, is truly terrifying!' she continued, as she put on a tin hat and got under her desk.

We reached out to 2021 for comment, and were told by its press office: 'Rest assured, 2021 will be a year to remember. It has so much more to offer than 2020.'

We're not quite sure what that means...