Will Donald Trump Pardon The Terrorists Who Stormed The Capital?

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Saturday, 9 January 2021

image for Will Donald Trump Pardon The Terrorists Who Stormed The Capital?
Trump's people!

Will Donald Trump pardon the hundreds of domestic terrorists who stormed the Capital on January 6?

A pardon for the terrorists who perpetrated the attack, breaking windows, doors, furniture, vandalizing files, stealing laptops, personal mementos, and responsible for killing four people?

A pardon by Donald Trump, the same person who incited the attack on the Capital?

A pardon would be the perfect GET OUT OF JAIL FREE card from the co-conspirator sitting in the White House.

Sounds a little muddy.

While the 25th Amendment is being ignored by Vice President Pence, and the House is getting together Articles of Impeachment, the clock is ticking.

Can anyone make a citizen's arrest?

Yes, according to Google. Google says that states authorize private citizens to make arrests if the suspect, (Donald Trump, in this case) has committed a high crime or misdemeanor, or is in the process of committing a felony.

Donald Trump incited the invasion of the Capital. Four people were killed, leaders of Congress threatened with death, the building vandalized, the Constitution desecrated. Certainly, the actions of January 6, qualify for a citizen's arrest of the instigator.

Google didn't explain, but, by 'any private citizen', it could be a White House maid, one of the kitchen staff, a gardener, or Hillary Clinton.

Lastly, could January 6, have been a practice run for January 20?

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

