Nietzscheian Superman Apprehended!

John McAfee has been arrested!

Deep in an undisclosed location that is as beautiful as it is deadly, Seal Team Six jumped from a helicopter into a dense tropical forest, their dissent as quiet as a spider plunging from a trees’ canopy. Target alpha was in the throws of heated Tantric sex in his castle's love chamber when multiple tasers were deployed. Despite the high voltage onslaught, he was still able to calmly stand and say: “I know why you are here - please let the women leave and I will come peacefully.”

On the 9-mile trek back through the foreboding jungle, Mr. McAfee had to carry four fatigued Seal Team members on his back, in addition to 90lbs of their weaponry. At one point, lifesaving first aid was administered to one Navy Seal suffering exhaustion.

Aaron Lerner, spokesman for the IRS, said eloquently: “He owes us money.”

This story is still developing.