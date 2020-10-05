Imagine Trump Going Up The Escalator After January 20, 2020

Donald Trump was witnessed going down the escalator in 2015, introducing his racism to the world, then occupying the White House for four years, exercising an agenda of incompetence, to the extent of over 200,000 dead due to the coronavirus. But, in a few weeks, he’ll be taking that same escalator, along with his incompetence and racism, up, up, back to his golden toilet.

The world can breathe a sign of relief! Whew! That's over with! The Trump nightmare that lasted four years will be finished.

The United States made it. President Joseph Biden is in the White House. The US is back.

Remember The Wall? The symbol of isolationism, ignorance and wasted spending? That Wall will be knocked down. An enterprising soul will make souvenir bookends out of the remnants. Send a set to Trump. Please. Not that he reads books.

Instead of fat, old men running the US, more women will be involved. Nancy Pelosi proved to the world how to treat a loud-mouth bully. The US will have more diversity. More colors. The family will grow larger, richer and more beautiful.

Will Trump attend President Biden’s inauguration? Nah, sore loser. He’ll say the election was rigged by mail-in voting. He’ll be tweeting some nonsense, as usual, that he’s still president.

But he’ll eventually be taking that lovely escalator up, up and away to his golden toilet in the sky.

